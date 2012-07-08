Injured star guard Paul to miss scrimmages for U.S. Olympic team

July 8 U.S. Olympic basketball team guard Chris
Paul is likely to sit out the next few scrimmages after
suffering a sprained right thumb, ESPN reported.
The U.S. team named its 12-member squad on Saturday, after a
string of injuries to some of the star players seen as likely to
be part of the squad, including Dwight Howard, Derrick Rose,
Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.
ESPN, in a posting on its website, said Paul, an All-Star
with the Los Angeles Clippers, injured the thumb Friday, the
first day of the team's training camp. He participated in some
non-contact portions of practice Saturday but did not scrimmage.
"It'll be all right," Paul said, according to the ESPN
report. "It's a little swollen. Once the swelling goes down I
can play through the pain."
Paul, who averaged 19.8 points and 9.1 assists last season,
had a protective splint over the thumb and likely will sit out
the next few scrimmages, it said.
The 2012 U.S. Olympic team includes Paul's Clippers teammate
Blake Griffin, Carmelo Anthony and Tyson Chandler of the New
York Knicks, Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers, Kevin
Durant, James Harden and Russell Westbrook from the Oklahoma
City Thunder), Andre Iguodala of the Philadelphia 76ers, LeBron
James of the Miami Heat, Kevin Love of the Minnesota
Timberwolves and the New Jersey Nets' Deron Williams.
(Reporting by Paul Thomasch; Editing by Bill Trott)