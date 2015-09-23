Holy lawsuit, Batman! U.S. court affirms Batmobile's copyright

| SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 23
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 23 The Batmobile, the
indispensable crime fighting vehicle driven by comic book hero
Batman, has enough distinct character traits to qualify for
copyright protection, a U.S. appeals court has ruled.
The 9th U.S. Circuit of Appeals on Wednesday affirmed a
ruling against a manufacturer of replica Batmobiles.
"As Batman so sagely told Robin, 'In our well-ordered
society, protection of private property is essential,'" 9th
Circuit Judge Sandra Ikuta wrote for a unanimous three judge
panel.
An attorney for defendant Mark Towle, who sells Replica
Batmobiles for approximately $90,000, could not immediately be
reached for comment. A spokesman for Time Warner Inc
unit Warner Brothers, corporate parent of DC Comics, declined to
comment.
Towle runs a business called Gotham Garage, where he sells
replicas of cars featured in movies and television shows,
according to the ruling. DC Comics sued him for copyright
infringement in 2011, and a lower court judge ruled for DC.
In the 9th Circuit ruling on Wednesday, Ikuta wrote that DC
must prove it owns a copyright in the Batmobile as it appeared
in the 1966 television series and the 1989 movie starring
Michael Keaton.
"To the Batmobile!" she wrote.
Batman's vehicle has consistent character traits that can be
protected by copyright, Ikuta wrote.
"No matter its specific physical appearance, the Batmobile
is a 'crime-fighting' car with sleek and powerful
characteristics that allow Batman to maneuver quickly while he
fights villains," she wrote.
Additionally, there is no dispute that DC created the Batman
character, and various licenses it has entered into over the
years did not transfer its underlying property rights, Ikuta
wrote.
The case in the 9th Circuit is DC Comics vs. Towle,
13-55484.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by David Gregorio)