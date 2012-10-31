US Senators say gov't battery program spent $159,000 per job

WASHINGTON Oct 31 The Obama administration's
investment in the advanced battery sector created just over
12,000 jobs, costing nearly $160,000 per position, according to
an analysis from two Republican senators released on Wednesday.
Republicans have blasted President Barack Obama's efforts to
jumpstart clean energy development, accusing the administration
of wasting taxpayer dollars on well-connected companies with
little hope of success.
The administration's advanced battery initiative, which
awarded $2 billion in funding under the 2009 stimulus package to
help expand U.S. manufacturing capacity, has come under fire in
recent weeks after the bankruptcy of government-backed battery
maker A123.
Using government data, Republican Senators Chuck Grassley
and John Thune said the program created 12,613 jobs at a cost of
$158,557 per job.
"The expense is significant, especially when many of the jobs
were temporary," Grassley said in a statement. "The
administration should not overstate the value of this program as
a boon to economic recovery."
The Obama administration said the senators' analysis
provided an incomplete assessment of the employment created by
the battery program.
"It in no way is an accurate picture of the employment
impact," said an Energy Department official.
The analysis captured only those jobs directly funded by the
grants, such as construction workers that helped to build a new
factory, the official said, but not those workers employed to
help run plant after it is completed.