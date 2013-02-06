In beer antitrust case, U.S. puts successful theory to a new test

* Complaint cites potential market coordination in AB
InBev-Modelo deal
* "Coordinated effects" theory seen as powerful tool for
government
By Andrew Longstreth
NEW YORK, Feb 6 In challenging beer company
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA's proposed deal with Mexican
brewer Grupo Modelo, the U.S. government is
applying a powerful legal theory it has used to stop other
mergers.
The government alleges in a lawsuit filed in Washington,
D.C., federal court that even though Modelo beers only account
for 7 percent of the U.S. market, the company plays a critical,
pro-competitive force in the market by not following the pricing
of the two biggest players: AB InBev, which has 39 percent, and
MillerCoors, a joint venture between SABMiller Plc and
Molson Coors Brewing Co, which has 26 percent. Without
Modelo, the government argues, the beer market will be subject
to price coordination among the top players.
"The proposed merger would likely increase the ability of
ABI and the remaining beer firms to coordinate by eliminating an
independent Modelo - which has increasingly inhibited ABI's
price leadership - from the market," government lawyers wrote in
the complaint.
The $20.1 billion deal would give AB InBev the half of
Modelo it does not already own. AB InBev said the government's
lawsuit is "inconsistent with the law, the facts and the reality
of the market place."
In antitrust law, the so-called "coordinated effects" theory
holds that in a highly concentrated market, competitors might
coordinate their prices or other kinds of behavior either
through outright collusion or implicitly.
Defense lawyers say that it is an especially powerful theory
when the government has credible evidence that market players
could coordinate their customer strategies.
"Defendants who are well counseled know the risks are fairly
high of losing in those situations," said Hill Wellford, an
antitrust lawyer with the defense law firm Bingham McCutchen,
who is not involved in the case.
The government's merger guidelines, which describe how
regulators address mergers between rivals, outline circumstances
in which coordinated effects are likely to occur, such as in
markets where pricing is transparent, where barriers to the
market are high and where market players have a history of
coordination or collusion.
TAX CASE A PRECEDENT
The U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division pursued
the coordinated effects theory at a 2011 trial to stop H&R Block
Inc's acquisition of 2SS Holdings Inc, developer of the
TaxACT digital tax preparation business. The case centered on
the market for do-it-yourself digital tax software.
The market leaders were H&R Block, TaxACT and Intuit Inc
, the maker of TurboTax. The government claimed that the
merger would have created a duopoly between H&R Block and
Intuit.
It also argued that TaxACT, which was the first to offer all
federal taxpayers a free digital do-it-yourself product on its
Website, had played a constraining force on the market and that
if it disappeared, it would encourage H&R Block and Intuit to
limit their free offerings.
H&R Block and TaxACT asserted that coordination was unlikely
because pricing in the market is not transparent. But U.S.
District Judge Beryl Howell in Washington, D.C., did not buy it
and stopped the merger from going forward.
"To the contrary, the record clearly demonstrates that the
players in the (digital do-it-yourself tax software) industry
are well aware of the prices and features offered by
competitors," Howell wrote.
The Federal Trade Commission was also able to stop a merger
of two software companies specializing in estimating auto repair
costs for insurance claims using the coordinated effect theory.
In enjoining the merger between CCC Information Services Inc
and Mitchell International Inc, which was
announced in 2008, U.S. District Judge Rosemary Collyer found
that the combined CCC/Mitchell company would likely be competing
with only one other company.
"In a highly concentrated market, with stable market shares,
low growth rates and significant barriers to entry, there are
few incentives to engage in healthy competition," Collyer wrote.
INTERNAL DOCUMENTS
In antitrust cases, the government often relies on economic
modeling, which can be dry. But in cases in which prosecutors
employ the coordinated effects theory, they often use internal
documents from the defendants, which make a case more compelling
and which some lawyers say should give defendants pause.
"You have to be extra confident in your trial team before
you go forward," Wellford said.
In the government's complaint in the beer case, it cited AB
InBev internal documents in which it acknowledged that Modelo
had put "increasing pressure" on the company by not following
its lead in increasing prices.
Under the proposed deal, AB InBev would sell Modelo's
50-percent stake in Crown Imports, its U.S. distributor, to
Constellation Brands for $1.85 billion.
AB InBev has said that the transaction gives Constellation
100 percent ownership and control of that business. While AB
InBev would serve as the supplier of Modelo brands, it said all
decisions around marketing, distribution and pricing would be
set by Crown. AB InBev could use this defense to try to bolster
its case that the transaction does not fundamentally change the
U.S. market.
The government claimed in its lawsuit that proposal was
designed only to "avoid liability under the antitrust laws" and
that it created a "facade of competition between ABI and its
importer."
The government, in its complaint, quoted an ecstatic Crown
CEO Bill Hackett who wrote to his employees after the deal was
announced, "Our No. 1 competitor will now be our supplier.... it
is not currently or will not, going forward, be 'business as
usual.'"
The use of internal company documents, such as emails, was
also central to the government's trial victory over H&R Block's
deal for TaxACT, said D. Daniel Sokol, a visiting professor at
the University of Minnesota Law School.
"The DOJ finally understands a winning strategy for
mergers," Sokol said. "There are some bad documents in this
case. Bad documents are worth 10 economists in court."