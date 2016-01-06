Widely used pesticide can harm bees in some cases -EPA

| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Jan 6 An insecticide widely used on
cotton plants and citrus groves can harm bees that come into
contact with those crops under certain conditions, the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency said on Wednesday.
The agency said a preliminary risk assessment of
imidacloprid, a neonicotinoid insecticide chemically similar to
nicotine, found that chemical residues of more than 25 parts per
billion would likely harm bees and their hives and result in the
bees producing less honey.
The EPA, which collaborated with California's Department of
Pesticide Regulation, said data showed imidacloprid residues in
pollen and nectar above that threshold level in citrus and
cotton crops.
But residues found on corn and leafy vegetables were below
at-risk levels, the agency said. Some crops needed more testing.
The federal agency is expected to finalize a broader
assessment of risks the chemical may pose to pollinators by the
end of the year.
Debate over neonicotinoids, also known as neonics, has
intensified as concern grows over the health of pollinators
crucial to the production of many foods.
A two-year moratorium on imidacloprid and two other neonics
took effect in Europe last year. The EPA proposed a rule last
year to create temporary pesticide-free zones when crops are in
bloom and farmers are using commercial pollinators such as bees.
On Wednesday, the Center for Food Safety and a coalition of
farmers and agriculture groups filed a lawsuit against the EPA,
accusing it of failed oversight over millions of pounds of
neonic-coated seeds sold and planted.
The case was filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern
District of California. The EPA could not be reached for
comment.
Pesticide critics called on the EPA on Wednesday to suspend
the sale and use of imidacloprid and other neonicotinoid
pesticides.
"They're not taking into account the realistic exposures in
the field, they're not looking at the impact of these pesticides
on bees or wild pollinators over time," said Lisa Archer, food
and technology program director at Friends of the Earth.
Bayer CropScience, Syngenta AG and other firms that produce
or sell neonic products have said mite infestations and other
factors are to blame for bee deaths.
Bayer Cropscience said in a statement it was reviewing the
EPA's preliminary findings, but added they appeared to
"overestimate the potential for harmful exposures in certain
crops, such as citrus and cotton, while ignoring the important
benefits these products provide and management practices to
protect bees."
(Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago; Editing by Peter
Cooney)