Honeybee food may contribute to U.S. colony collapse -study

By Richard Valdmanis
BOSTON, June 3 Bee keepers' use of corn syrup
and other honey substitutes as bee feed may be contributing to
colony collapse by depriving the insects of compounds that
strengthen their immune systems, according to a study released
on Monday.
U.S. bee keepers lost nearly a third of their colonies last
winter as part of an ongoing and largely unexplained decline in
the population of the crop-pollinating insects that could hurt
the U.S. food supply.
A bee's natural food is its own honey, which contains
compounds like p-coumaric acid that appear to help detoxify and
strengthen a bee's immunity to disease, according to a study by
scientists at the University of Illinois.
Bee keepers, however, typically harvest and sell the honey
produced by the bees and use substitutes like sugar or
high-fructose corn syrup to feed them.
"The widespread apicultural use of honey substitutes,
including high-fructose corn syrup, may thus compromise the
ability of honey bees to cope with pesticides and pathogens and
contribute to colony losses," according to the study, which was
published on May 28 in the Proceedings of the National Academy
of Sciences.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Apiary Inspectors
of America said in May that more than 30 percent of America's
managed honeybee colonies were lost during the winter of
2012-13, up sharply from around 22 percent the previous winter
but still close to the six-year average. The losses vary year to
year, but a huge and prolonged multiyear decline threatens the
species and crop pollination.
Honeybees pollinate fruits and vegetables that make up
roughly one-quarter of the American diet, and scientists are
split over whether pesticides, parasites or habitat loss are
mainly to blame for the deaths.
Similar losses have been recorded in Europe where lawmakers
have moved to ban three of the world's most widely used
pesticides for two years amid growing criticism from
environmental activists.
Agrichemical and pesticide makers like Monsanto,
Bayer AG and Syngenta are also launching
projects to study and counter colony collapse.
Few deny that pesticides - particularly a class of commonly
used insecticides called neonicotinoids - can be harmful to bees
in the laboratory. It is unclear what threat the insecticides
pose under current agricultural usage. Some scientists say
habitat decline and disease-carrying parasites, such as the
Varroa mite, are the chief cause of bee deaths.