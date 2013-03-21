Groups sue EPA over honey bee deaths, blame some insecticides

* Beekeepers, environmental groups seek restrictions
* Action comes as European Union debates restrictions
* EPA says working aggressively to protect bees
By Carey Gillam
March 21 U.S. environmental regulators are
failing to protect honey bees and their role in pollinating
important food crops, and should immediately suspend use of some
toxic insecticides tied to the widespread deaths of the bees, a
lawsuit filed on Thursday charges.
"It is a catastrophe in progress," said migratory bee keeper
Steve Ellis who maintains 2,000 bee hives for pollinating crops
from Minnesota to California. "We have an ongoing problem that
is worsening."
Orchard operators use bees to pollinate a variety of
important U.S. crops, including almonds, cranberries,
blueberries, avocados, apples, cherries, pears, and more. But
over the last several years both the number of bees and the
vitality of the bees has been in marked decline in the United
States. Many studies have linked the prevalence of some new
insecticides with the loss of the bees.
Several bee keepers and environmental groups unsuccessfully
petitioned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) last
year to restrict the insecticides, saying the toxic impact on
honey bees could threaten the future of beekeeping worldwide.
On Thursday four professional beekeepers and five
environmental and consumer groups said they would try to get a
court to order the EPA to take action. The groups filed their
lawsuit against the EPA in the Northern District Court of
California, demanding that the regulatory agency suspend the use
of pesticides clothianidin and thiamethoxam.
The pesticides, which are part of a class of systemic
insecticides known as neonicotinoids, are absorbed by plants and
transported throughout a plant's vascular tissue, making the
plant potentially toxic to insects, the groups said.
Clothianidin and thiamethoxam first came into heavy use in
the mid-2000s, at the same time beekeepers started observing
widespread cases of colony loses, leaving beekeepers unable to
recoup their losses, they said.
"Beekeepers and environmental and consumer groups have
demonstrated time and time again over the last several years
that EPA needs to protect bees. The agency has refused, so we've
been compelled to sue," said Peter Jenkins, a lawyer for the
Center for Food Safety who is representing the coalition of
plaintiffs.
The groups said they have obtained records that show several
"legal violations" by EPA officials connected to the approvals
for clothianidin and thiamethoxam products.
The case also challenges the EPA's use of "conditional
registrations," which expedite the approval process for chemical
companies seeking to bring new products to market. Since 2000,
over two-thirds of pesticide products, including clothianidin
and thiamethoxam, have been brought to market as conditional
registrations, the groups said.
The EPA said in a statement that it is trying to get a
better understanding of the risks to honey bees and is working
aggressively to protect bees from pesticide risks through a
number of programs. It also is accelerating review of the
neonicotinoid pesticides because of the bee concerns, it said.
The plaintiffs also include beekeeper Ellis of Old Mill
Honey Co; Jim Doan of Doan Family Farms; Tom Theobald of Niwot
Honey Farm; and Bill Rhodes of Bill Rhodes Honey. The plaintiffs
also include the groups Beyond Pesticides, the Center for Food
Safety, the Pesticide Action Network North America, the Sierra
Club and the Center for Environmental Health.
Syngenta and Bayer, are leading global
producers of neonicotinoids, and say the harmful effects on bees
are unproven. But in Europe, the European Commission recently
proposed a ban of neonicotinoids on many crops after the EU's
European Food Safety Authority said neonicotinoids posed an
acute risk to honey bee health.
In the United States, such neonicotinoids are routinely used
on more than 100 million acres of corn, wheat, soy and cotton
and are in some home gardening products.
The plaintiff coalition said many beekeepers are reporting
losses of over 50 percent this year and said the shortages have
left many California almond growers without enough bees to
effectively pollinate their trees.
Along with bees, birds, bats, butterflies, beetles, and
other small mammals are involved in pollinating plants used for
food and some species have seen a 90 percent decline in their
populations over the last decade, according to the North
American Pollinator Protection Campaign, a collaboration of more
than 120 organizations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico
who promote the role that pollinators play in food systems.