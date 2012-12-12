Clinton to testify on Benghazi report on Dec. 20

WASHINGTON Dec 12 U.S. Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton will testify on Dec. 20 before the House of
Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee on a report on the
deadly attack on the U.S. diplomatic post in Benghazi, Libya,
the committee said on Wednesday.
The attack on Sept. 11 killed U.S. Ambassador Christopher
Stevens and three other Americans, and raised questions about
the adequacy of security in far-flung posts.
Republicans have criticized Democratic President Barack
Obama's administration for its flawed early public explanations
of the attack.
They have also criticized shifting explanations of why
talking points given to U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations
Susan Rice were changed to delete a reference to al Qaeda. Some
Republicans have used that criticism to question Rice's
suitability as a candidate to replace Clinton, if Obama were to
nominate her.
Clinton has said she planned to retire from her post at
State after Obama's first term.
An accountability review board convened by the State
Department is expected to release a report on the Benghazi
attack before Clinton testifies.
The board, led by veteran diplomat Thomas Pickering, is
expected to consider whether enough attention was given to
potential threats and how Washington responded to security
requests from U.S. diplomats in Libya.