UPDATE 1-Clinton to testify on Benghazi report on Dec. 20

WASHINGTON Dec 12 U.S. Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton will testify on Dec. 20 before the House of
Representatives and Senate foreign affairs committees on a
report on the deadly attack on the U.S. diplomatic post in
Benghazi, Libya, the committees said on Wednesday.
The attack on Sept. 11 killed U.S. Ambassador Christopher
Stevens and three other Americans, and raised questions about
the adequacy of security in far-flung posts.
Republicans have criticized Democratic President Barack
Obama's administration for its flawed early public explanations
of the attack.
They have also criticized shifting explanations of why
talking points given to U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations
Susan Rice were changed to delete a reference to al Qaeda. Some
Republicans have used that criticism to question Rice's
suitability as a candidate to replace Clinton, if Obama were to
nominate her.
Clinton has said she planned to retire from her post at
State after Obama's first term.
An accountability review board convened by the State
Department is expected to release a report on the Benghazi
attack before Clinton testifies.
The board, led by veteran diplomat Thomas Pickering, is
expected to consider whether enough attention was given to
potential threats and how Washington responded to security
requests from U.S. diplomats in Libya.
Democratic Senator John Kerry, chairman of the Senate
Foreign Relations Committee, said in a statement: "We ask our
diplomats and development personnel to operate in some of the
most dangerous places on the planet. We owe it to them, and we
owe it to the memory of Ambassador Chris Stevens and his three
fellow Americans who lost their lives in Benghazi to get past
the politics and focus on the substance of what happened and
what it tells us about diplomatic security going forward."