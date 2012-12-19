Clinton accepts Benghazi findings, orders broad changes

WASHINGTON Dec 18 U.S. Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton said on Tuesday she accepted the findings of an
independent panel that faulted the State Department over the
deadly September attack on the U.S. mission in Benghazi, Libya,
and had ordered widespread changes to bolster U.S. diplomatic
security overseas.
Clinton said in a letter to U.S. congressional committees
that she had instructed the State Department to implement its
findings "quickly and completely" and outlined a series of steps
aimed at improving the security of U.S. diplomatic outposts.
The United States would send hundreds of additional Marine
guards to overseas posts, ask for more money for security
improvements and name a new State Department official to oversee
"high threat posts," she said.