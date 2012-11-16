UPDATE 3-In Benghazi testimony, Petraeus says al Qaeda role known early

* Petraeus slips into Capitol unseen by media
* Lawmaker says testimony focused on Benghazi, not scandal
* Democrats say Rice unfairly pilloried for Benghazi remarks
By Susan Cornwell and Tabassum Zakaria
WASHINGTON, Nov 16 Former CIA Director David
Petraeus told Congress on Friday that he and the spy agency had
sought to make clear from the outset that September's deadly
attack on the U.S. diplomatic mission in Benghazi, Libya,
involved an al Qaeda affiliate, lawmakers said.
Petraeus told lawmakers "there were extremists in the group"
that launched the attack on the diplomatic mission, describing
them as affiliates of al Qaeda and other groups, said
Representative C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger, the top Democrat on the
House of Representatives intelligence committee.
"The fact is that he clarified it," Ruppersberger said.
Petraeus appeared behind closed doors before the House and
Senate intelligence panels the week after quitting his CIA post
because of an extramarital affair. He made no public remarks.
Another lawmaker, Republican Representative Peter King, said
Petraeus' account in the closed-door session differed from the
assessment the CIA chief gave to Congress two months ago, just
days after the Sept. 11 attack that killed U.S. Ambassador
Christopher Stevens and three other Americans.
"He also stated that he thought all along he made it clear
that there were significant terrorist involvement, and that is
not my recollection of what he told us on Sept. 14," King said.
Petraeus last week admitted to an affair with his
biographer, Paula Broadwell. Lawmakers said a somber Petraeus
told them his resignation had nothing to do with issues related
to Benghazi or any reluctance to testify before Congress.
"The general did not address any specifics of the affair, of
that issue," Democratic Representative Jim Langevin said. "What
he did say in his opening statement was that he regrets the
circumstances that led to his resignation."
The assault on the U.S. mission and nearby CIA annex in
Benghazi has turned into a flash point between President Barack
Obama, a Democrat, and Republicans.
Republicans accuse the White House and in particular the
U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Susan Rice, of misleading
the public just after the attack by suggesting the assault was a
spontaneous act instead of a planned terrorist operation. The
Obama administration denies misleading anyone and says it
discussed information about the Benghazi tragedy as it came in.
Some Republicans have suggested the administration initially
wanted to avoid the idea that it had failed to prevent a
terrorist attack, which might have dampened the president's
re-election chances on Nov. 6. Obama has denied that
implication.
Petraeus, a retired Army four-star general, slipped in and
out of the closed sessions unseen by a swarm of media. Capitol
police cleared journalists and others from hallways where the
former CIA director might have been spotted.
'BLAME IT ON US'
"You can blame it on us," Senator Dianne Feinstein,
Democratic chairwoman of the Senate intelligence committee, told
reporters who complained about not even seeing Petraeus. "The
general was both eager and willing to give us his views on this,
and his experience on it, and that's very much appreciated. ...
We didn't want to make it any more difficult for him."
Although he has left the CIA, Petraeus was asked to testify
about Benghazi in part because he had gone to Libya before his
resignation to interview people about what happened in Benghazi
on Sept. 11.
Lawmakers appeared to treat the question of Petraeus'
personal life with kid gloves. They said the questioning was
sometimes awkward against the backdrop of the Broadwell scandal
and because some of them have known Petraeus for years and think
highly of his military service in which he ran the wars in
Afghanistan and Iraq.
"I consider him a friend, which made the questioning tough,
to be honest with you," King told reporters.
"I've known him for nine years now. I actually asked him to
run for president a few years ago," he said.
Petraeus' affair has raised questions about whether any
classified information was divulged to Broadwell that would
affect national security. So far, FBI investigators have not
discovered anything to suggest that was the case, law
enforcement sources said.
Democratic lawmakers emerging from the sessions with
Petraeus said it was clear Rice had been speaking from talking
points that were approved by the U.S. intelligence community
when she discussed the Benghazi attack.
In five Sunday talk show appearances on Sept. 16, Rice said
the assault was prompted by an anti-Muslim video and then
morphed into a more violent act. But she also told CBS's "Face
the Nation" that day that it was "clear that there were
extremist elements that joined in and escalated the violence."
"I don't think she should be pilloried for this," said
Feinstein, who was carrying a copy of the talking points that
were probably given to Rice and read them aloud to journalists.
"She did what I would have done, or anyone else would have
done, that is going on a weekend show. You would have said,
'What talking points can I use?'" Feinstein said. "It's almost
as if the intent is to assassinate the character."
Senator Saxby Chambliss, the intelligence committee's top
Republican, told reporters the problem with Rice's talk show
appearances was that she did not stick with the talking points
she was given on the Benghazi attack.
"She knew at that point in time that al Qaeda was very
likely responsible in part or in whole for the death of
Ambassador Stevens," he said.
Some senior Republicans have vowed to block Rice's potential
nomination for secretary of state or another top Cabinet post
because of her Benghazi comments. Rice is believed to be on
Obama's short list to replace Hillary Clinton, who has said she
intends to leave her State Department job.