UPDATE 2-U.S. State Department security chief leaves post over Benghazi

* Three other, unnamed officials relieved of their duties
* Key decisions made below Clinton's level, panel said
* Some Republicans impressed, but await Clinton testimony
By Andrew Quinn and Arshad Mohammed
WASHINGTON, Dec 19 The U.S. State Department
said on Wednesday its security chief had resigned from his post
and three other officials had been relieved of their duties
following a scathing official inquiry into the Sept. 11 attack
on the U.S. mission in Benghazi.
Eric Boswell has resigned effective immediately as assistant
secretary of state for d iplomatic security, State Department
spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said in a terse statement. A second
official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Boswell had
not left the department entirely and remained a career official.
Nuland said that Boswell , and the three other officials, had
all been put on administrative leave "pending further action."
An official panel that investigated the incident concluded
that the Benghazi mission was completely unprepared to deal with
the attack, which killed U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens and
three other Americans.
The unclassified version of the report, which was released
on Tuesday, cited "leadership and management" deficiencies, poor
coordination among officials and "real confusion" in Washington
and in the field over who had the authority to make decisions on
policy and security concerns.
"The ARB identified the performance of four officials, three
in the Bureau of the Diplomatic Security and one in the Bureau
of (Near Eastern) Affairs," Nuland said in her statement,
referring to the panel known as an Accountability Review Board.
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton accepted Boswell's
decision to resign effective immediately, the spokeswoman said.
Earlier, a U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity
said Boswell, one of his deputies, Charlene Lamb, and a third
unnamed official has been asked to resign. The Associated Press
first reported that three officials had resigned.
PANEL STOPS SHORT OF BLAMING CLINTON
The Benghazi incident appeared likely to tarnish Clinton's
four-year tenure as secretary of state but the report did not
fault her specifically and the officials who led the review
stopped short of blaming her.
"We did conclude that certain State Department bureau-level
senior officials in critical positions of authority and
responsibility in Washington demonstrated a lack of leadership
and management ability appropriate for senior ranks," retired
Admiral Michael Mullen, one of the leaders of the inquiry, told
reporters on Wednesday.
The panel's chair, retired Ambassador Thomas Pickering, said
it had determined that responsibility for security shortcomings
in Benghazi belonged at levels lower than Clinton's office.
"We fixed (responsibility) at the assistant secretary level,
which is, in our view, the appropriate place to look for where
the decision-making in fact takes place, where - if you like -
the rubber hits the road," Pickering said after closed-door
meetings with congressional committees.
The panel's report and the comments by its two lead authors
suggested that Clinton, who accepted responsibility for the
incident in a television interview about a month after the
Benghazi attack, would not be held personally culpable.
Pickering and Mullen spoke to the media after briefing
members of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs
Committee and Senate Foreign Relations Committee behind closed
doors on classified elements of their report.
Clinton had been expected to appear at an open hearing on
Benghazi on Thursday, but is recuperating after suffering a
concussion, dehydration and a stomach bug last week. She will
instead be represented by her two top deputies.
Clinton, who intends to step down in January, said in a
letter accompanying the review that she would adopt all of its
recommendations, which include stepping up security staffing and
requesting more money to fortify U.S. facilities.
The National Defense Authorization Act for 2013, which is
expected to go to Congress for final approval this week,
includes a measure directing the Pentagon to increase the Marine
Corps presence at diplomatic facilities by up to 1,000 Marines.
Some Capitol Hill Republicans who had criticized the Obama
administration's handling of the Benghazi attacks said they were
impressed by the report.
"It was very thorough," said Senator Johnny Isakson.
Senator John Barrasso said: "It was very, very critical of major
failures at the State Department at very high levels." Both
spoke after the closed-door briefing.
Others, however, took a harsher line and called for Clinton
to testify as soon as she is able.
"The report makes clear the massive failure of the State
Department at all levels, including senior leadership, to take
action to protect our government employees abroad,"
Representative Mike Rogers, the Republican chairman of the House
Intelligence Committee, said in a statement.
Senator Bob Corker, who will be the top Republican on the
Senate Foreign Relations Committee when the new Congress is
seated early next year, said Clinton should testify about
Benghazi before her replacement is confirmed by the Senate.
Republicans have focused much of their firepower on U.S.
Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice, who appeared on TV
talk shows after the attack and suggested it was the result of a
spontaneous protest rather than a premeditated attack.
The report concluded that there was no such protest.
Rice, widely seen as President Barack Obama's top pick to
succeed Clinton, withdrew her name from consideration last week.