U.S. State Dept seeks more money, vows reforms after Benghazi

By Andrew Quinn and Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON, Dec 20 The U.S. State Department
will seek billions of dollars in new funds and revamp security
procedures around the globe in response to a critical
independent probe into the Sept. 11 attack on the U.S. mission
in Benghazi, Libya, senior State Department officials said on
Thursday.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's two top deputies
appeared at a Senate hearing and conceded that U.S. officials
had failed to "connect the dots" ahead of the attack, which
killed U.S. Ambassador to Libya Christopher Stevens and three
other Americans.
"We learned some very hard and painful lessons in Benghazi.
We are already acting on them. We have to do better," Deputy
Secretary of State William Burns said.
The State Department announced on Wednesday that its
security chief had resigned and three other officials have been
relieved of their posts following the report, which cited
leadership and management deficiencies, poor coordination among
officials and confusion over who had the authority to make
decisions..
Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman John Kerry,
tipped to be President Barack Obama's pick to replace Clinton
when she steps down next month, chaired the session and led the
call for increased funding.
"We need to make certain that we are not penny wise and
pound foolish when it comes to supporting America's vital
interest overseas," Kerry, a Massachusetts Democrat, told the
hearing.
SECURITY SPENDING EYED
Officials say Clinton, unable to appear at the hearing
herself due to illness, has already asked for $1.3 billion in
funds for the 2013 fiscal year to be re-allocated to improve
security at U.S. diplomatic missions.
Additionally, the State Department will request $2.3 billion
per year over the next 10 years to further this work.
Deputy Secretary of State Thomas Nides said the department
had also formed a task force to implement 29 specific
recommendations in the panel's report and sent security
assessment teams to 19 U.S. missions in 13 countries.
The department, in cooperation with the Pentagon, intends to
send 35 additional Marine detachments, or about 225 uniformed
personnel, to beef up security at medium- and high-threat posts
and to boost staffing of its own Bureau of Diplomatic Security
by about 5 percent, or 150 additional agents, Nides said.
"Implementation of each and every recommendation will be
under way by the time the next secretary of state takes office,"
Nides said.
The Benghazi incident could tarnish Clinton's four-year
tenure as secretary of state. But the report does not fault her
specifically, and the officials who led the review stopped short
of blaming her.
U.S. officials say the assault, which occurred on the
anniversary of the Sept 11, 2001, attacks on New York and
Washington, was the work of Islamist extremists and have pledged
to bring those responsible to justice.
"We are absolutely committed to bringing every resource of
the U.S. government to bear to accomplish that," Burns said. "We
don't have all the answers yet, but we are working this
relentlessly and I think we are making some progress."
"SCLEROTIC" DEPARTMENT
Republican Senator Bob Corker, an outspoken critic of the
Obama administration's response to Benghazi, said the panel
report revealed a "sclerotic" State Department that has failed
to make good use of the resources already at its disposal.
"I am dismayed that this hearing has already focused on the
need for additional money," Corker said. "We have no idea
whether the State Department is using its money wisely or not,
and I think that's a shame."
Nides said the department was still coming to terms with
widespread changes across the Middle East, and defended the
department's overall track record.
"We get this right about 99 percent of the time. We would
like to be at 100 percent without question," he said.
Republicans have focused much of their firepower on U.S.
Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice, who appeared on TV
talk shows after the attack and suggested it was the result of a
spontaneous protest rather than a planned attack.
The report concluded that there was no such protest and Rice,
who had been widely seen as Obama's top pick to succeed Clinton,
withdrew her name from consideration last week.
Burns said the assault highlighted the need to take a
broader look at security rather than focus on "specific and
credible" threats - which officials insist were absent in the
case of Benghazi.
"What happened in Benghazi was clearly a terrorist attack,"
Burns said. "We did not do a good enough job, as the report
highlights, in trying to connect the dots."