Independent inquiry faults U.S. State Department in Benghazi attack

WASHINGTON Dec 18 An independent inquiry into
the attack on the U.S. diplomatic mission in Benghazi, Libya,
that killed Ambassador Christopher Stevens and three other
Americans on Sept. 11, sharply criticized the State Department
for a lack of seasoned security personnel and for relying on
untested local militias to protect the compound, The New York
Times reported on Tuesday.
The newspaper cited congressional and State Department
officials for the report.
The committee investigating the incident, known as an
Accountability Review Board and mandated by U.S. law, conducted
its study in secret and presented its report to U.S. Secretary
of State Hillary Clinton on Monday.