WRAPUP 1-Inquiry harshly criticizes US State Dept. over Benghazi attack

* Security at U.S. mission said "grossly inadequate"
* Other criticisms include "leadership deficiencies" and
"real confusion"
* Inquiry may tarnish Clinton's tenure as secretary of state
By Arshad Mohammed and Anna Yukhananov and Tabassum Zakaria
WASHINGTON, Dec 18 Security at the U.S. mission
in Benghazi, Libya was grossly inadequate to deal with a Sept.
11 attack that killed a U.S. ambassador and three others because
of systemic failures within the State Department, an official
inquiry found on Tuesday.
In a scathing assessment, the review cited "leadership and
management" deficiencies at two bureaus of the department, poor
coordination among officials in Washington and "real confusion"
on the ground over who had the responsibility, and the power, to
make decisions that involved policy and security concerns.
The attack killed Ambassador Christopher Stevens and three
other Americans and set off a political furor as Republicans
used the issue to attack President Barack Obama before the Nov.
6 election.
The report's harsh assessment seemed likely to tarnish the
four-year tenure of Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who said
in a letter accompanying the review that she would adopt all of
its recommendations.
"Systemic failures and leadership and management
deficiencies at senior levels within two bureaus of the State
Department ... resulted in a special mission security posture
that was inadequate for Benghazi and grossly inadequate to deal
with the attack that took place," said the report by the
official "Accountability Review Board."
The report specifically faulted the State Department's
Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs and its Bureau of Diplomatic
Security.
The incident has raised questions about the adequacy of
security at U.S. embassies around the globe and where to draw
the line between protecting American diplomats in dangerous
places while giving them enough freedom to do their jobs.
Jon Alterman, head of the Middle East program at the Center
for Strategic and International Studies, said the assessment
reflected poorly on Clinton and its recommendations would
probably make life harder for diplomats in the field
"This is a mark against Secretary Clinton. While she was not
singled out, the report highlighted the lack of leadership and
organization on security issues, and those fall into her
bailiwick," Alterman said.
"The report, however, relies a little too much on
bureaucratic fixes," he added. "Sprinkling people throughout the
system who are not only empowered to say 'no,' but have an
institutional interest in doing so, will make it harder for
diplomats to get out of tightly guarded facilities."
The political uproar in the United States over the Benghazi
attack has already claimed one victim.
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice, widely
tipped as a front-runner to replace Clinton when she steps down
as secretary of state early next year, last week withdrew her
name from consideration, saying she wished to avoid a
potentially disruptive Senate confirmation process.
Republican lawmakers had blasted Rice for comments she made
on several television talk shows in the aftermath of the attack
in which she said preliminary information suggested the assault
was the result of protests over an anti-Muslim video made in
California rather than a premeditated strike.
The review. however, concluded that no protest took place
before the attack.
Rice has said she was relying on talking points drawn up by
U.S. intelligence officials.