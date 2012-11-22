UPDATE 1-Rice says Benghazi comments based on preliminary intelligence

UNITED NATIONS Nov 21 U.S. Ambassador to the
United Nations, Susan Rice, broke her silence on Wednesday and
defended her remarks on a September attack in Benghazi, Libya,
that killed four Americans, including the U.S. ambassador to the
North African nation.
Republicans have criticized Rice for appearing on several TV
talk shows five days after the Sept. 11 attack on the U.S.
diplomatic mission in Benghazi and saying that preliminary
information suggested the assault was the result of protests
over an anti-Muslim film, rather than a premeditated strike.
"I relied solely and squarely on the information provided to
me by the intelligence community," said Rice, who is seen as a
possible nominee to replace Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
"I made clear that the information provided to me was
preliminary and that our investigations would give us the
definitive answers," Rice told reporters at the United Nations
in her first comments on the controversy.
The U.S. ambassador to Libya, Christopher Stevens, and three
other Americans were killed in the attack, which has raised
questions about security of diplomatic missions, U.S.
intelligence about the threat, and the adequacy of the immediate
response.
"Everyone, particularly the intelligence community, has
worked in good faith, to provide the best assessment based on
the information available," Rice said. "None of us will rest ...
until we have the answer and the terrorists responsible for this
attack will be brought to the justice."
Senate Republicans John McCain and Lindsey Graham vowed made
last week to oppose any attempt by President Barack Obama to
elevate Rice to a Cabinet position that would require Senate
confirmation.
Rice said some statements about her by McCain were
"unfounded." "I look forward to having the opportunity at the
appropriate time to discuss all of this with him," she said.
The White House has also said that Rice's comments were
based on the best information she had at the time.
Obama warned Republicans last week that if they had a
problem with his administration's handling of the Benghazi
attack to "go after me" rather than picking on Rice.
Senator Carl Levin, the Democratic chairman of the Senate
Armed Services Committee, said on Sunday the criticism of Rice
was "one of the most unfair attacks I've ever seen in Washington
in 34 years. Susan Rice was using the unclassified talking
points which were provided by the intelligence community."