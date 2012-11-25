McCain says U.N.'s Rice could change his mind over Benghazi

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 25 Senator John McCain, a vocal
opponent of Susan Rice's possible nomination as Secretary of
State, said on Sunday that the U.N. ambassador could change his
mind after she explained her statements on the attack on the
U.S. mission in Benghazi.
"Sure. She can - I'd give everyone the benefit of explaining
their position and the actions that they took," McCain said on
the "Fox News Sunday" program when asked if Rice could reverse
his opposition.
"I'd be glad to have the opportunity to discuss these issues
with her," he said.
In what could become the first ugly nomination fight of
Democratic President Barack Obama's second term, Republicans
have criticized Rice for appearing on Sunday morning news shows
shortly after the Sept. 11 attack in Benghazi that killed four
Americans and saying early information suggested it was the
result of protests over an anti-Muslim film rather than a
premeditated strike.
During the U.S. presidential campaign, supporters of
Republican candidate Mitt Romney seized on the issue to attack
Obama.
McCain had vowed to oppose any attempt by Obama to put Rice
into a position that would require Senate confirmation, as the
president prepares to fill anticipated vacancies in his Cabinet.
Rice had said earlier this week she respected McCain and
looked forward to having the chance to discuss the Benghazi
situation with him. The U.N. ambassador has objected to
contentions that she deliberately misled the public in the wake
of the Benghazi attack.
McCain was asked whether Rice could get his vote to be
Secretary of State, and responded: "I think she deserves the
ability and the opportunity to explain herself and her position,
just as she said."
'POLITICAL STORY'
Another senior Senate Republican, Lindsey Graham, said on
Sunday that Rice would face "a lot of questions" during any
Senate confirmation hearing.
"I don't believe the video is the reason for this. I don't
believe it was ever the reason for this. That was a political
story, not an intel story, and we're going to hold people
accountable," Graham said on ABC's "This Week" show.
Many Republicans in the House of Representatives have also
blasted Rice over Benghazi, although the House is not involved
in the Cabinet confirmation process.
Republican Peter King, chairman of the House Homeland
Security Committee, critized Rice on Sunday, although he said
she has "done an effective job" at the United Nations.
"But on this she was wrong," he said on NBC's "Meet the
Press" program.
"If she's sent out there to speak to the American people on
what happened on Benghazi, she's obligated to do more than look
at three sentences of unclassified, or five sentences of
unclassified talking points. Because that was basically a cover
story," he said.
He insisted Rice's position gives her access to classified
information, and said, "She has an obligation not just to be a
puppet."