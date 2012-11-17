White House says did not heavily edit talking points on Benghazi

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE Nov 17 The White House did
not heavily alter talking points about the attacks on a U.S.
diplomatic mission in Libya, an official said on Saturday.
"If there were adjustments made to them within the
intelligence community, that's common, and that's something they
would have done themselves," Ben Rhodes, deputy national
security adviser, told reporters. "The only edit ... made by the
White House was the factual edit as to how to refer to the
facility."
After a closed-door hearing with former CIA Director David
Petraeus on Friday, Republican Representative Peter King said
that unclassified talking points prepared by the CIA for use by
lawmakers about the Sept. 11 attack where the U.S. ambassador to
Libya was killed originally pointed specifically to al Qaeda
involvement. King said they were edited before being cleared for
use.