White House says did not heavily edit talking points on Benghazi

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE Nov 17 The White House did not heavily alter talking points about the attacks on a U.S. diplomatic mission in Libya, an official said on Saturday.

"If there were adjustments made to them within the intelligence community, that's common, and that's something they would have done themselves," Ben Rhodes, deputy national security adviser, told reporters. "The only edit ... made by the White House was the factual edit as to how to refer to the facility."

After a closed-door hearing with former CIA Director David Petraeus on Friday, Republican Representative Peter King said that unclassified talking points prepared by the CIA for use by lawmakers about the Sept. 11 attack where the U.S. ambassador to Libya was killed originally pointed specifically to al Qaeda involvement. King said they were edited before being cleared for use.