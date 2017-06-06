Reflecting on 2008, Bernanke says steer Wall Street away from courts

| WASHINGTON, June 6
WASHINGTON, June 6 Ben Bernanke has a plea for
U.S. policymakers on behalf of his regulatory heirs: Keep big
banks out of bankruptcy court in the event of a future Wall
Street meltdown.
Bankruptcy court may be the wrong place for banks to meet
their maker, the former Federal Reserve chairman said on Tuesday
at the Brookings Institution in Washington. A chaotic failure on
Wall Street would be just too damaging and so regulators should
have another option ready.
"Under circumstances like we had in 2008 I really don't see
(bankruptcy) as being realistic," Bernanke said.
Bernanke ran the central bank during the 2008 meltdown and
constructed emergency rescue plans for the financial system
alongside Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson and then-New York Fed
President Timothy Geithner.
Financial reforms put in place since then have granted
regulators so-called "Orderly Liquidation Authority" allowing
them to seize a teetering bank and execute a living will put
together by the bank. Big banks like JPMorgan Chase & Co
and Goldman Sachs Group Inc have been submitting
resolution plans for approval and incorporating feedback from
regulators for years.
However, a new reform plan backed by Republican lawmakers
would erase some of those provisions.
House of Representatives Financial Services Committee
Chairman Jeb Hensarling, who is leading the effort, has said
bankruptcy court is a better option because it eliminates the
risk that taxpayers would have to bail out a failing
institution.
During the 2008 crisis, the federal government injected
hundreds of billions of dollars into big banks, insurer American
International Group Inc, mortgage-finance giants Fannie
Mae and Freddie Mac and automakers, whose financing arms were in
trouble. The Fed also invented multitrillion-dollar liquidity
programs and set interest rates to zero to stabilize financial
markets.
Much of the mayhem erupted after Lehman Brothers filed for
bankruptcy on Sept. 15, 2008. Stock markets swung dramatically
in the following weeks as investors worried regulators would not
be able to save the system from collapse. Lehman’s bankruptcy
has been playing out in court for years.
Given that experience, Bernanke said his successors will
need "weekend-type speed."
"The bankruptcy system," he said, "has no need for speed."
(Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Lauren Tara LaCapra
and Steve Orlofsky)