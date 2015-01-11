Best Buy shares could rise 20 percent this year - Barron's

NEW YORK Jan 11 Shares of retailer Best Buy Co
Inc could rise 20 percent this year to $45 a share, and
even beyond, Barron's reported in its Jan. 12 edition.
The electronics chain, which saw shares drop to under $12 a
share in December 2012 from $40 in January 2010 on sales
declines and deep losses, has benefited recently from a healthy
allocation of Apple's iPhone 6 and is poised to ride a major
upgrade cycle in televisions.
However, the stock isn't without risk. The retail sector
remains in upheaval, and threats from online retailers,
including Amazon.com Inc, could threaten its profits,
the Barron's report added.
Cost-cutting measures along with an expanding number of
stores has helped the retailer.
Best Buy shares closed on Friday at $38.06 a share. The
company is expected to report holiday same-store sales on
Thursday, and while management says to expect "flattish"
results, the street is looking for a 0.8 percent increase, the
report said.
(Reporting by Catherine Ngai; Editing by Eric Walsh)