U.S. spirits sales rise in 2014 on strong growth in whiskey and bourbon

NEW YORK Feb 3 Sales of distilled spirits in
the United States by industry suppliers rose 4 percent to $23.1
billion in 2014, driven by strong growth in brown liquors,
according to an industry trade group.
The Distilled Spirits Council, which represents companies
like Diageo PLC, Pernod Ricard SA and
Brown-Forman Corp, said that overall, U.S. sales volumes
rose 2.2 percent to 210 million cases. Bourbon and Tennessee
whiskey volumes rose 7.4 percent. Meanwhile, Irish whiskey and
single malt scotch were up 9.1 percent and 6.4 percent
respectively.
Vodka sales volumes rose just 3.7 percent. Overall, vodka is
facing slower growth in the United States as newer generations
of drinkers shift to bourbon and whiskey.
The group estimates that retail sales of distilled spirits
in the U.S. market are nearly $70 billion. It also reported a
slight increase in market share versus beer for the fifth
straight year.
(Reporting by Anjali Athavaley; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)