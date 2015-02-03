UPDATE 1-U.S. spirits sales rise in 2014 on strong growth in whiskey

(Adds economist quote and predicted growth in exports)
By Anjali Athavaley
NEW YORK Feb 3 Sales of distilled spirits in
the United States by industry suppliers rose 4 percent in 2014
to $23.1 billion from the year earlier, driven by strong growth
in brown liquors, according to an industry trade group.
The Distilled Spirits Council, which represents companies
like Diageo PLC, Pernod Ricard SA and
Brown-Forman Corp, said overall U.S. sales volumes rose
2.2 percent to 210 million cases. Bourbon and Tennessee whiskey
volumes rose 7.4 percent. Meanwhile, Irish whiskey and single
malt scotch rose 9.1 percent and 6.4 percent respectively.
Vodka sales volumes rose just 3.7 percent. Overall, vodka is
facing slower growth in the United States as newer generations
of drinkers shift to bourbon and whiskey.
The group estimates that retail sales of distilled spirits
in the U.S. totaled nearly $70 billion. It said market share for
liquor grew half a percentage point, marking a slight gain
versus beer for the fifth straight year.
Sales of premium spirits grew while the value category
declined as consumers traded up. With an improving economy, "we
tend to see people moving ... into the higher-end products,"
said David Ozgo, the group's chief economist. The Council
expects to see a boost in consumer spending from low gas prices
in 2015.
Exports of American spirits are projected to rise 3.7
percent to $1.56 billion in 2014, thanks to the popularity of
bourbon and Tennessee whiskey in overseas markets.
(Reporting by Anjali Athavaley; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Meredith Mazzilli)