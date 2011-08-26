UPDATE 2-Biden: US needs more stimulus, business mad at S&P

* Biden: China knows U.S. views on its one-child policy
* Says business anger may have prompted S&P exec switch
* Pushed for more stimulus measures in 2009
(Updates with quotes on China)
By Jeff Mason
ON BOARD AIR FORCE TWO, Aug 26 Vice President
Joe Biden said on Friday the U.S. economy needed more stimulus,
putting in a plug for government intervention shortly before
the White House unveils new proposals to boost job growth.
At the end of a trip to Asia, Biden also said a final
decision had not been made on whether Washington would sell
Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan and noted
Beijing knew America viewed its one-child policy as
"abhorrent."
Biden made political waves back in the United States when
he said in a speech in China that he was not second-guessing
the country's restrictions on parents having just one child.
Republican presidential candidates pounced, saying Biden
should have condemned the policy that critics say leads to
forced sterilization and abortions.
After roughly ten days abroad in China, Mongolia and Japan,
the U.S. vice president is likely to turn his attention to
domestic policy as the White House prepares its jobs initiative
and Congress returns after the Labor Day holiday.
The United States is struggling with unemployment above 9
percent and reeling from a downgrade by credit ratings agency
Standard & Poor's in the aftermath of a divisive political
debate over deficit-cutting between Democrats and Republicans.
Reacting to a leadership switch at S&P after the downgrade,
Biden said his "instinct" was that pressure from disgruntled
businesses may have influenced the change, though he made clear
he did not know the agency's internal workings.
S&P's parent McGraw-Hill Companies Inc MHP.N, said on
Tuesday that Deven Sharma, who has served as S&P president
since 2007, will be succeeded on Sept. 12 by Citibank (C.N)
Chief Operating Officer Douglas Peterson.
"I don't know how they made the judgment," about the new
leader, Biden told three reporters traveling on his plane, Air
Force Two, at the end of his trip.
"My instinct is they got a lot of pressure from a lot of
places, not the government. I think there were probably an
awful lot of businesses out there going, what the hell did you
guys do? You know, I mean, because it rebounded back to
impacting on Wall Street and impacting on American business."
JOBS, LIBYA, CHINA
Businesses are eager to see what President Barack Obama
will unveil in a new package of measures to create jobs and
spark the economy.
Biden declined to reveal specifics of the plan, which is
expected to be released in the coming weeks, but he said it was
clear the economy could use a kick.
"I think the economy does need more stimulus," Biden said,
adding that it was difficult to get the 2009 package of some
$830 billion in spending and tax cuts through Congress even
when Democrats had majorities in the House of Representatives
and the Senate.
"Everybody says we should've (had)...a bigger stimulus
package. Yeah, we should've. I was pushing (for) it," he said.
"It never would've passed. I mean, that's how close this
was. It's not like, you know, there was a lot of leftover
support out there."
The White House has said Obama's new package would include
measures that could get support from both political parties.
Biden said the war in Libya and democratic movements across
the Arab world came up in conversations with Chinese leaders.
"There's been a lot of chatter in China on some sources
that we're responsible for fomenting the ... Arab Spring, as if
we can take credit for it," he said.
"And I wanted to make it clear that although we support it
- democracy -- ...it was spontaneous," he said.
TAIWAN, ONE-CHILD POLICY
Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping is expected to make a
reciprocal visit to the United States in the coming months, but
Biden said they were working out a venue to talk before that.
In other controversial topics, Biden said the United States
had not made a final decision about selling F-16 fighter jets
to Taiwan and he indicated the topic had not been discussed
explicitly with Chinese leaders.
"What we talked about was encouraging them to continue this
cross-strait dialogue, which is really what we're looking for
-- it's for them to have a stable relationship with Taiwan,"
Biden said.
He said U.S. leaders made clear to their Chinese
counterparts they were not going to "negotiate with you about
the future of Taiwan."
Biden pressed China in a speech on Sunday about its human
rights record, including a reference to the country's one-child
policy, which he said he was not second-guessing.
"It is predictable," Biden said of the subsequent
Republican criticism, noting it was "political season."
"The Chinese had no illusions in my private conversations -
even the public ones - (about) how abhorrent we find the
policy," he said.
(Editing by Vicki Allen)