Biden: more US stimulus needed, business mad at S&P

ON BOARD AIR FORCE TWO Aug 26 U.S. Vice
President Joe Biden said on Friday the U.S. economy needed more
stimulus to get it moving, putting in a plug for government
measures shortly before the White House unveils new proposals
to boost job growth.
Concluding a trip to Asia that focused primarily on China,
Biden also said a final decision had not been made on whether
Washington would sell Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) F-16 fighter jets
to Taiwan and noted Beijing knew America viewed its one-child
policy as "abhorrent."
Reacting to a leadership switch at the top of ratings
agency Standard & Poor's after it downgraded the United States,
Biden said his "instinct" was that pressure from disgruntled
businesses may have influenced the change, though he made clear
that he did not know the agency's internal workings.
S&P said earlier this week its president was stepping
down.
Biden made his remarks to reporters traveling with him on
his plane, Air Force Two, at the end of a roughly 10-day tour
of China, Mongolia, and Japan.
