Biden-Wall St protests show Americans see system unfair

WASHINGTON Oct 6 The spreading protests against
Wall Street show that the American people are angry about
worsening economic disparities, Vice President Joe Biden said
on Thursday.
"Let's be honest with each other. What is the core of that
protest? The core is the bargain has been breached with the
American people. The American people do not think the system is
fair," Biden told the Washington Ideas Forum.
He added that the motivation behind the Occupy Wall Street
protests, which moved to Washington on Thursday and has
inspired some college protests, has "a lot in common with the
Tea Party."
Biden also said that "banks are part of the problem in the
economy."
The decision by Bank of America (BAC.N) to improve its
profits by imposing a $5 monthly fee on usage of debit cards
has outraged Americans who put the financial health of their
country on the line to bail out banks, he said.
"At a minimum they are tone deaf," Biden said of Bank of
America, adding that at worst they are not paying their fair
share.
