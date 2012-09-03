Navy SEAL bin Laden book out-selling '50 Shades' on Amazon

Sept 3 "No Easy Day," the controversial book by
a former U.S. Navy SEAL about the commando raid that killed
Osama bin Laden, has stormed to the top of U.S. book sales on
online retailer Amazon.com.
The unauthorized book, which has caused the U.S. Government
to threaten legal action on the grounds of non-disclosure of
government secrets, is already out-selling the hugely popular
Fifty Shades erotica book series.
The hardcover edition of "No Easy Day" officially becomes
available in the United States on Tuesday, September 4.
Amazon.com's best-seller list includes pre-orders.
"No Easy Day: The Firsthand Account of the Mission That
Killed Osama Bin Laden," is written by a Navy SEAL operative
under the pseudonym Mark Owen.
His real name, Matt Bissonnette, was revealed shortly after
news broke that the first-hand account of the daring operation
on the al Qaeda leader's compound in Pakistan last year was to
be published. Reuters obtained an advance copy of the book from
the publisher, Dutton, an imprint of Penguin Group USA.
The Pentagon has threatened legal action against Bissonnette
for alleged violation of non-disclosure agreements because the
manuscript was not submitted for a pre-publication security
review. Bissonnette's attorney responded that the subject matter
of his book was not covered by non-disclosure agreements he has
signed.
Bissonnette wrote that he decided to do the book because
details of the raid that were being leaked by others in
government were wrong.
The controversy around "No Easy Day" will be further
amplified by a follow-up e-book called "No Easy Op" co-authored
by unidentified former Special Operations members from a group
called Special Operations Forces Situation Report, or SOFREP.
The book claims to provide analysis of the politics behind "No
Easy Day" and to provide new insider information that has not
previously been provided to the media.