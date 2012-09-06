Pentagon escalates case that former Navy SEAL broke secrecy pledge

* Sharing manuscript with publisher was violation -Pentagon
* Former SEAL denies book contains classified information
By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON, Sept 6 The Pentagon on Thursday
released new details about a secrecy agreement signed by a
former Navy SEAL who wrote a book about his role in the raid
that killed Osama bin Laden, escalating its argument that the
commando violated promises not to disclose classified
information.
While declining to make public the non-disclosure document
signed by Matt Bissonnette, who wrote under the pseudonym "Mark
Owen," a Defense Department spokesman shared with Reuters a
secrecy agreement he said was identical to it: htt p://www.dtic.mil/whs/directives/infomgt/forms/eforms/dd1847-1.pdf
The spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel Todd Breasseale, said
Bissonnette violated his pledge simply by sharing the original
manuscript of the book, "No Easy Day," with his publisher and a
lawyer outside of government.
Breasseale said that the decision to seek a review of the
manuscript for sensitive material by a "former special
operations attorney" - which publisher Dutton has acknowledged -
suggested Bissonnette had reason to believe it contained
classified material.
Bissonnette and his attorney deny that "No Easy Day,"
released earlier this week without pre-publication review by the
government, contains classified information.
Bissonnette's attorney, Robert Luskin, said he had no
comment in response to the Pentagon's latest statements.
In an email, Breasseale said the former Navy SEAL's actions
appear "to potentially violate his obligation not to disclose
'the contents of such preparation to any person not authorized
to have access to SCI (Sensitive Compartmented Information)
until I have received written authorization from the Department
or Agency that last authorized my access to SCI that such
disclosure was permitted.'"
The spokesman was quoting part of a standard Pentagon
secrecy agreement which he said was "identical" to one which
Bissonnette had signed.
Breasseale then pointed to a paragraph in the secrecy
agreement in which the signer acknowledges that the purpose of a
pre-publication review was "to give the United States a
reasonable opportunity to determine" if any manuscript contained
any sensitive classified information.
He pointed to another paragraph in the agreement which said
that if the person signing the agreement was "uncertain about
the classification status of information" they were "required to
confirm from an authorized official that the information is
unclassified before I may disclose it."
PENTAGON CONSIDERING LEGAL ACTION
The Pentagon on Tuesday for the first time said that the
book, now at the top of Amazon's best-seller list, does contain
classified information, without being more specific. It has
announced it is considering legal action against the former
SEAL.
"Through 'Mr. Owen's' own statements, he has already
disclosed material at least to his attorney and his publisher -
without prepublication review (purportedly in an effort to
ascertain whether the text contained any classified
information)," Breasseale said in the email.
The spokesman's statements appear intended to back up an
Aug. 30 letter from Jeh Johnson, the Pentagon's top lawyer, to
Bissonnette, via publisher Penguin Putnam, owner of the Dutton
imprint.
In that letter, Johnson advised the former SEAL that the
Pentagon had obtained and reviewed an early copy of his book and
concluded that he was in "material breach and violation of the
non-disclosure agreements you have signed."
Johnson's letter included copies of what it said were two
such agreements. Breasseale said one of those documents was
identical to the blank secrecy agreement that he made available
to Reuters.
It is unclear whether Bissonnette signed any further
non-disclosure agreements.
In a response to Johnson's letter, Luskin, a prominent
Washington defense attorney, wrote that the non-disclosure
agreement which the Pentagon lawyer attached to his Aug. 30
letter "invites, but by no means requires, Mr. Owen to submit
materials for pre-publication review."
Dutton said the review by the "former special operations
attorney" concluded the contents of "No Easy Day" were "without
risk to national security." The publisher has not released
further details regarding who reviewed the manuscript.