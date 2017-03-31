REFILE-Dumping complaint could kill Argentine biodiesel exports, groups says

(Corrects to add dropped word hit to paragraph three)
By Maximiliano Rizzi
BUENOS AIRES, March 31 Argentina's biodiesel
exports could be devastated if the U.S. government imposed
anti-dumping duties on the coutrtry based on a complaint by the
U.S. National Biodiesel Board, the heads of two local industry
chambers said.
The board last week asked the U.S. government to impose
anti-dumping duties on imports of biodiesel from Argentina and
Indonesia after two years of tension between U.S. and foreign
producers over soaring imports.
"If a sanction is applied against Argentina in the U.S.
market, our exports will no longer be viable. At this point,
there is no alternative market," Claudio Molina, executive
director of the Argentine Biofuels Association said on Friday in
an interview.
The United States is Argentina's No.1 biodiesel export
market and U.S. sanctions would hit large exporters such as
Cargill, Bunge, Louis Dreyfus and
COFCO Agri, part of China's state-run COFCO Group
Argentine biodiesel exports to its previous No. 1 client,
the European Union, were suspended due to complaints and counter
claims pending before the World Trade Organization. Peru,
another buyer of Argentine biodiesel, has also placed tariffs on
Argentine biodiesel based on dumping complaints.
The Argentine market, where biodiesel is mixed with diesel
fuel, is not nearly big enough to absorb the excess should
exports to the United States be blocked. Of the 1.6 million
tonnes of biodiesel that Argentina exported in 2016, 90 percent
went to the United States, according to Energy Ministry data.
A hearing will be held in the United States next month to
evaluate the U.S. board's request, Molina said
Argentina taxes biodiesel at a variable rate, at 6 percent
this month. But producers pay significantly less for soy oil,
the main ingredient of biodiesel, than international competitors
because they do not have to pay a 27 percent tax on exports.
Local industry representatives say Argentina has an added
advantage because its soy fields and crushing plants are located
near the country's ports.
"We have much more access to raw materials and we are more
oriented toward exporting than the United States is," said
Victor Castro, executive director of the
Argentine Biofuels Chamber.
"The system (for resolving dumping complaints) is so
bureaucratic and it takes so long that it can leave you out of
the market for years without a ruling," Castro added.
The WTO ruled last year in favor of several claims by
Argentina against anti-dumping duties imposed by the European
Union but the adjudication continues and the duties remain.
(Editing by Maximiliano Rizzi; Writing by Hugh Bronstein;
Editing by Andrew Hay)