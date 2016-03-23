RPT-Big Corn finds unlikely allies in US biofuel push: carmakers and drivers

(Repeats with no changes)
By Chris Prentice
NEW YORK, March 23 U.S. corn producers may have
found two unlikely allies in their decade-long battle with big
oil to get ethanol into the nation's fuel stream: automobile
manufacturers and American drivers.
The auto industry's slow, somewhat grudging acceptance of
government policy on renewable fuels and bumper car sales will
ultimately challenge the petroleum industry's concept of a
"blend wall" - a 10 percent saturation point for ethanol in
motor fuel if there is no overhaul in vehicles and at the pump.
Reuters' analysis of vehicle sales and government data shows
that almost a fifth of the vehicles on U.S. roads can safely
handle E-15 fuel, a gasoline with 15 percent ethanol content, or
50 percent more than the typical U.S. blend.
That is considerably above the 14 percent estimate from June
2015 from the American Automobile Association (AAA) and that
share could climb to nearly a quarter by the end of the year if
brisk auto sales continue.
At stake is about $10 billion oil firms would lose to
ethanol producers if the higher ethanol blend became the new
norm in a U.S. gasoline market worth about $290 billion, based
on average retail prices and gasoline demand of about 142
billion gallons.
Analysts say the trend marks a significant victory for U.S.
ethanol manufacturers, such as Archer Daniels Midland Co
and Pacific Ethanol Inc and the entire biofuel
industry.
The U.S. renewable fuels policy promoted by two presidential
administrations and efforts to boost ethanol use have been
subject of court battles with oil associations representing
Exxon Mobil Corp and Royal Dutch Shell Plc's
U.S. unit as well as automaker groups representing Detroit's
"Big Three," Toyota Motor Corp and others. Washington
sets annual targets for the amounts of renewable fuels - in the
United States mainly corn-made ethanol - that should be blended
with gasoline and diesel.
In 2015, for the first time the majority of new vehicles
sold were approved for E15 by manufacturers. This year, Fiat
Chrysler Automobiles, which represents over 10 percent
of the U.S. market, became the last of the "Detroit Three" to
approve the higher ethanol blend for use in its 2016 models.
CHICKEN AND EGG
A full conversion of the nation's fleet to E15 could still
take over a decade, experts say.
But with more and more E15-friendly cars on the road, gas
stations are likely to install new pumps and storage tanks
needed to sell the fuel, removing the last major hurdle to its
widespread acceptance. Only a few hundred of the nation's more
than 100,000 gas stations are estimated to offer E15 now.
"It's a chicken and egg thing," said John O'Dell, an
independent automotive industry specialist in Orange County,
California. "The manufacturers are starting to come around to
redesigning fuel systems to handle E15 and that will slowly but
surely see a growth of pumps that handle it."
The data also undermines the oil industry's long standing
argument that there is no room for mainstream acceptance of E15
because it would require major redesigns by vehicle
manufacturers and its greater take-up by gas retailers.
What is remarkable is that the steady shift to E15 cars is
happening without the endorsement of most automakers. They say
they are adopting new models to run on higher ethanol fuel in
response to regulatory pressure rather than demand from
consumers.
General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co led the
move towards E15 by adopting materials capable of withstanding
ethanol's corrosiveness for model years 2012 and 2013
respectively after the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
approved E15 in all vehicles.
"If anybody had any sense, they looked at (targets) and
said: 'We're not going to get there with 10-percent ethanol.
Something has to change," said Ford's Environmental Policy &
Fuel Quality Manager Dominic DiCicco.
That means using more E15 and E85, a fuel with as much as
85-percent ethanol content that can be used in flexible fuel
vehicles.
FCA tweaked its cars because it expects a "a potential
proliferation of the fuel being available," company spokesman
said.
HYBRIDS AND HOLDOUTS
The EPA has said the 15-percent ethanol blend has been safe
for all vehicles since model year 2001, but that failed to
dispel drivers' concerns they might void their warranties by
filling up with the new fuel. Carmakers' quiet embrace of E15
may start to ease such fears.
"It certainly could transform the conversation," said
University of Illinois economist and biofuels expert Scott
Irwin.
The renewable fuels program, launched in 2005 as part of the
government's efforts to reduce U.S. dependence on foreign oil
and move to cleaner energy sources, is not without controversy.
The ethanol provides less energy than gasoline and requires
more frequent refueling, which reduces a car's efficiency.
Environmentalists question the benefits of corn-based
ethanol and some carmakers argue it is better to focus on
environment-friendly technologies, with many, such as Daimler AG
and BMW Group plowing money into hybrid
engines, fully electric vehicles and other technologies.
A spokesman for Nissan Motor Co, one of the
holdouts, said the company did not foresee making the change in
the near-term but was monitoring regulatory and marketplace
changes.
Daimler AG, the manufacturer of Mercedez-Benz, is
more heavily investing in research around hybrids and fully
electric vehicles, its spokeswoman said. The company has also
not approved E15 for use in its cars.
