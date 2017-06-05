UPDATE 1-U.S. CFTC says it is not probing Icahn's activity in biofuels credits

(Adds background, CFTC saying it will advise EPA on how to
minimize abuse in biofuel credit market)
WASHINGTON, June 5 The U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission informed eight Democratic U.S. senators last
month that it is not investigating biofuels credits after the
lawmakers had urged it to probe billionaire Carl Icahn's
activity in that market, according to a copy of a letter seen by
Reuters on Monday.
The Democratic senators, including Elizabeth Warren and
Sherrod Brown, had urged the CFTC and other regulators to
investigate whether Icahn, an adviser to President Donald Trump,
had violated insider trading laws, or anti-market manipulation
laws in so-called Renewable Identification Numbers, or RINs
markets. The CFTC said in the letter dated May 19
that RINS are not traded on futures markets.
For months, Democratic lawmakers and liberal watchdog groups
have voiced concerns that Icahn's dual role as a high-powered
investor and a presidential adviser could lead to conflicts of
interest.
Icahn owns a majority stake in oil refining company CVR
Energy Inc. In February, he submitted a proposal to the
White House to change the U.S. biofuels credit program in a way
that would ease the burden on oil refiners.
A Reuters review of securities filings in April showed that
CVR had accumulated a large short position in RINs, which many
refiners are required to purchase under a biofuels law. That
meant the company would have been in a strong position to profit
if RIN prices fell.
In their letter dated May 9 to the CFTC, the Environmental
Protection Agency and the Securities and Exchange Commission,
the senators said that RINs prices dropped sharply in late
February after Icahn's proposal was reported.
The EPA, which oversees the RINs cash market, signed an
agreement in March to share information on that market with the
CFTC. In the letter to the senators, the CFTC said it will
advise the EPA on minimizing fraud and market abuses, subject to
the agency's budget priorities.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)