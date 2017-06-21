Democratic lawmakers raise pressure on EPA over Icahn's biofuels role

June 21 U.S. Democratic lawmakers asked
Environmental Protection Agency head Scott Pruitt on Wednesday
to disclose procedures to prevent billionaire Carl Icahn from
influencing U.S. biofuels policy for personal gain.
The letter is the latest in a string of missives from
Democrats concerned about Icahn's dual role as a special adviser
to President Donald Trump on regulation and as a major investor
in heavily regulated industries.
Icahn has an 82 percent stake in oil refiner CVR Energy Inc
. He has also recommended the White House change the
biofuels program that would reduce costs to CVR and other
refining companies.
"Recent reports about Mr. Icahn’s actions with respect to
the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) program have raised
significant ethical and legal concerns given his oil refinery
business interests,” the letter read.
Signing the letter were Reps. Frank Pallone of New Jersey,
the ranking member of the Energy and Commerce Committee; Bobby
Rush of Illinois; Diana DeGette of Colorado; Paul Tonko of New
York; and John Sarbanes of Maryland.
They called on Pruitt to respond by the end of the month
with details about procedures in place at EPA to prevent Icahn
from influencing policy for personal gain. The agency runs the
Renewable Fuel Standard program, a regulation requiring
increasing amounts of biofuels in the nation's gasoline.
Earlier this month, five Democratic senators had also asked
the EPA to hand over documents relating to Icahn's role in
shaping biofuels policy at the agency.
And in May, eight Democratic senators asked U.S. regulators
to investigate Icahn’s biofuels activities. The U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission responded that it was not
investigating but would help the EPA with any probe that it was
conducting.
An official at the EPA Office of Inspector General declined
to comment on whether an inquiry was under way.
Icahn was named as an unpaid special adviser to Trump in
December. In February, he proposed shifting the responsibility
for blending biofuels to fuel dealers from refiners.
Icahn has said the proposal is not self-dealing because it
would benefit many refining companies, not just CVR.
White House officials have said the EPA is considering the
proposal.
