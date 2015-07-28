Big Oil and Big Corn blitz EPA on biofuels plan

| NEW YORK, July 28
NEW YORK, July 28 U.S. farmers, biofuel makers,
and oil companies have mounted last-ditch efforts to push
regulators to overhaul a controversial plan for biofuel use,
homing in on the price Americans pay for gasoline mixed with
such fuels as ethanol.
In thousands of filings ahead of a midnight deadline for
comment on the plan, industry groups and companies like Archer
Daniels Midland Co and Valero Energy Corp urged
the Environmental Protection Agency to rethink its proposal for
required biofuels volumes to be blended into the fuel stream
through 2016.
The proposal for the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) program
outlined two months ago by EPA seeks to raise use of ethanol
next year by relying on greater adoption of gasoline blends with
higher ethanol content like E15, which is about 15 percent
ethanol, and E85, about 85 percent ethanol. [ID: nL1N0YK10R]
The diverse filings illustrate the complex task ahead for
the EPA as it seeks to keep to goals set by Congress in 2007.
Those goals are meant to reduce U.S. dependence on foreign oil
and use cleaner, domestic energy sources, striking a compromise
between the interests of the oil and corn industries.
The corn sector wants a higher volume of ethanol blended
with gasoline than that proposed by the EPA. It argues that
renewable fuels promote energy independence and rural economies.
Oil groups say the EPA's proposal for biofuel use will
breach the so-called "blend wall", the practical limit on
ethanol use without major infrastructure changes.
Both made the gas station and prices at the pump a key
battleground.
"Consumers have shown they have little to no interest in
higher blends of ethanol," Bob Greco, a director for the
American Petroleum Institute which opposes the RFS, said during
a call with reporters on Monday. He cited stagnant demand for
E85 in 2014 and growing demand for gasoline without ethanol.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
FACTBOX on comments on RFS proposal:
FACTBOX on RFS:
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
Oil groups say drivers pay more for the biofuel because it
is less efficient, forcing them to fill up more frequently,
while fuel retailers would need to invest heavily on
infrastructure to allow for greater biofuel use.
RFS proponents argue that ethanol saves drivers money and
oil companies overstate the costs to prevent biofuels grabbing
greater market share.
Costs to install E85 infrastructure are "trivial" and oil
refiners have actively discouraged E15 and E85 adoption, said
Protec Fuel, a Florida company that installs blender pumps, in
its comments.
The EPA will finalize the proposal by Nov. 30.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Andrew Hay)