Oil, biofuels groups urge U.S. EPA deny refiner requests to tweak RFS program

NEW YORK, March 2 A coalition of trade groups
representing oil, biofuels and other interests pressed the U.S.
government on Thursday to deny requests to tweak the country's
biofuels program, the latest in a series of political maneuvers
that have roiled markets.
Some 15 trade groups including the American Petroleum
Institute (API), Biotechnology Innovation Organization and the
Association of American Railroads wrote a letter urging the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) new chief Scott Pruitt
to deny requests to tweak the program. Those requests came from
groups including Valero Energy Corp and Delta Air Lines
Inc's Monroe Energy LLC.
Some industry groups have been concerned that the Trump
administration may be reviewing potential changes in the program
to shift the onus of blending biofuels into gasoline away from
refiners further down the supply chain to gasoline marketers.
The change could require companies such as retailers who
sell gasoline to shoulder that load, which would provide relief
to refiners including Valero and CVR Energy Inc. The
change is opposed by biofuels companies and integrated oil
companies, which say it will complicate the program.
The letter came from a broad coalition of groups that have
otherwise been at odds over the country's Renewable Fuel
Standard (RFS), the controversial program that requires fuel
companies use increasingly volumes of renewable fuels each year.
"The one issue that brings us all together is our belief
that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) should deny
petitions to change the point of obligation for RFS compliance,"
the groups said in the letter.
Speculation has mounted that the new administration under
Republican President Donald Trump would consider the change,
after Trump named billionaire and RFS critic Carl Icahn as a
special advisor on regulations. Icahn has been advocating for
this change. He owns a majority stake in CVR Energy, which has
to comply with the program as it's currently designed.
The EPA's public comment period on the so-called "point of
obligation" closed last week. A regulatory change from the
agency on the issue could take years and cause delays in
announcing annual volume requirements, say critics of the
change.
Proponents say it would reduce costs for merchant refiners,
which do not have capacity to blend biofuels and have to buy
paper compliance credits from companies that have.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by David Gregorio)