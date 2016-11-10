U.S. EPA set to deny refiner requests to change biofuels program

NEW YORK Nov 10 The U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency (EPA) said on Thursday it plans to deny
several petitions from oil groups to start the process towards
making a change to the country's biofuels program.
EPA said it did not believe it should initiate a full
rulemaking, as requested by multiple firms, to change the
so-called "point of obligation" of the Renewable Fuel Standard
(RFS). The RFS is a 2005 policy that establishes annual targets
for the volume of biofuels that need to be blended with gasoline
and diesel in the United States.
Valero Energy Corp and the American Fuel and
Petrochemical Manufacturers have pressed EPA to push the
so-called "point of obligation" downstream, reducing the onus on
the merchant refiners that have little to no capacity to blend
biofuels at their operations.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Bernadette Baum)