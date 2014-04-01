Senate Agriculture Committee to hold hearing on advanced biofuels

WASHINGTON, April 1 The U.S. Senate Agriculture
Committee said on Tuesday it will meet on April 8 to discuss the
role that advanced biofuels can play in strengthening the rural
economy.
Unlike renewable fuels such as corn-based ethanol, advanced
biofuels such as cellulosic ethanol are typically made from
feedstocks such as wood, grass or agricultural waste. The
technology has been slow to catch on.
Among those due to testify are representatives from DuPont
Industrial Biosciences, the trade association Airlines
for America, and the Advanced Ethanol Council.
