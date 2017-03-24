U.S. oil refiners push for biofuels overhaul at White House

| NEW YORK, March 24
NEW YORK, March 24 U.S. oil refining executives
met with a senior official in President Donald Trump's
administration at the White House last week to argue their
position for an overhaul of the nation's biofuels program, two
people in the meeting told Reuters.
While it is not unusual for the White House to meet with
stakeholders on key issues, the meeting is a sign the Trump
administration is actively considering possible changes to the
wide-reaching program.
Executives from Valero Energy Corp, Delta Airlines'
refiner Monroe Energy, CVR Energy Inc. and
several others met with Michael Catanzaro, Trump's senior energy
policy aide, on March 16, the two attendees said.
The executives argued that Trump should change the Renewable
Fuel Standard (RFS) program to lift the onus of blending
biofuels into gasoline away from refiners, placing it instead
further down the supply chain to gasoline marketers. They said
the program was costing the oil refining industry money and
jobs.
"The policy needs to adapt to a changing market," said Roy
Houseman, a legislative representative for the United
Steelworkers union, who was in the meeting. "We wanted to
highlight the larger issue: We represent 30,000 workers in the
refining industry."
It was not clear who initiated the meeting.
The RFS, a 2005 policy ushered in by former Republican
President George W. Bush, requires that energy companies use
increasing volumes of biofuels like ethanol each year with
gasoline and diesel. It was designed to boost the use of ethanol
and other renewables in gasoline and diesel in a bid to reduce
U.S. dependence on foreign oil and cut greenhouse gas emissions.
The policy is a boon for the agriculture industry,
particularly corn growers that produce the feedstock for
biofuels like ethanol, but some independent oil refiners have
said it is threatening their operations.
The debate over shifting the point of obligation for
blending fuels intensified in recent weeks after Trump's
informal adviser on regulatory issues, billionaire Carl Icahn,
said in February that he believed Trump would issue an order
revamping the biofuels policy. The White House has denied that
any executive order on biofuels is in the works.
Icahn owns a majority stake in CVR Energy.
Bill Douglass, head of the Small Retailers Coalition, who
was also at the meeting, said Catanzaro spoke with the group for
about 40 minutes and spent half that time asking how fuel
retailers are being affected by the biofuels program.
Douglass, whose trade group represents small, independent
petroleum retailers and convenience stores, said Catanzaro did
not say what the White House was planning to do with the policy.
Catanzaro could not be reached for comment.
Other companies represented in the meeting included
HollyFrontier Corp, Philadelphia Energy Solutions
, PBF Energy, Douglass said.
A spokeswoman for Philadelphia Energy Solutions declined to
comment while the review process is underway. Officials for the
other companies did not respond to requests for comment.
Biofuels advocates, including ethanol producers and Senator
Charles Grassley of Iowa - the country's biggest corn-producing
state - oppose changes to the program, saying they could
overcomplicate it. Large, integrated oil companies also oppose
the change, saying it would be more effective to reform or
repeal the legislation.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Leslie Adler)