2013年 10月 17日 星期四

Hawaii-bound plane lands in Oakland after possible bird strike

Oct 16 An Alaska Airlines flight on its way to Hawaii from California made an emergency landing in Oakland on Wednesday after what may have been a bird strike, and all on board were safe, a spokesman for the Port of Oakland said.

The Boeing 737-800 had been carrying 166 passengers and crew members on a flight from San Jose, California, and made the landing shortly after takeoff after pilots reported a bird may have flown into one of the engines, said spokesman Brian Kidd.

It was too soon to know whether a bird really did fly into the engines, he said.

The plane, which took off from San Jose at 8:30 a.m. local time, landed in Oakland without incident at 9 a.m. The passengers were switched to another plane to continue their trip to Honolulu, Kidd said.

Alaska Airlines is a subsidiary of Alaska Air Group Inc .
