Banks, tech companies move on from bitcoin to blockchain

NEW YORK May 2 As a debate raged across the
internet Monday over whether the mysterious founder of the
bitcoin digital currency had finally been identified, executives
at a major bitcoin conference in New York had a simple message:
we've moved on.
That's because bitcoin, the digital currency, has largely
been supplanted by blockchain, the technology that underlies it,
as the main interest of investors, technology companies and
financial institutions.
"If there is a 100 percent opportunity in the blockchain,
bitcoin, or the currency, is only 1 percent of it," said Jerry
Cuomo, vice president, Blockchain Technologies at International
Business Machines Corp. "So there is a whole 99 percent
that has broad applications across the broad industries."
Over the past year numerous Wall Street firms, led by
Goldman Sachs, have declared their commitment to pursuing
blockchain as a potential revolutionary technology for tracking
and clearing financial transactions.
The blockchain technology works by creating permanent,
public "ledgers" of all transactions that could potentially
replace complicated clearing and settlement systems with one
simple ledger.
Still, bitcoin is by far the largest implementation of
blockchain technology and there is considerable debate as to
whether one can truly develop without the other.
"Bitcoin is still the only blockchain-enabled, cross-border
large scale, provable application that's actually in
production," said Joseph Guastella, a principal at Deloitte
Consulting in New York. "Bitcoin as a currency may not be as
relevant as it was in many ways, but it actually is relevant as
a proof case for the blockchain technology."
Bitcoins are created through a "mining" process, in which
specialized computers solve complex math problems in exchange
for bitcoins. One bitcoin is equivalent to $444.75
late on Monday and trade on various exchanges around the world.
But bitcoin transaction volume has been in decline over the
past six months amid a bitter split over technical changes in
the protocol that are needed to increase the capacity of the
system that produces them. Because the cryptocurrency has no
formal governance, it relies on a core group of developers for
direction - and they are sharply divided over the changes.
But that debate was of relatively little concern to the
Blockchain enthusiasts gathered in New York.
Australian tech entrepreneur Craig Wright identified himself
on Monday as the creator of controversial digital currency
bitcoin.
"It's irrelevant because his announcement doesn't solve a
problem or resolve a conflict," said Bharat Solanki, managing
director at Cambrian Consulting in New York.
"It probably helps to determine the origins of bitcoin but
only for recognition," Solanki said.
For Naoki Taniguchi, a global innovation expert at The Bank
of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd in San Francisco, he does not really
care about who created bitcoin.
"It's all about the blockchain," he said.
