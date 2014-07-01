UPDATE 2-One winner in U.S. Marshals bitcoin sale, identity not known

(Recasts lead, headline, updates price)
By Nate Raymond and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
July 1 The U.S. Marshals Service had one winner
in its auction of nearly 30,000 bitcoin, a spokeswoman said on
Tuesday, without revealing the name of the successful bidder.
The U.S. Marshals Service held an auction on Friday for
29,655 bitcoin seized during a raid on Silk Road, an Internet
black-market bazaar where authorities say illegal drugs and
other goods could be obtained. The winner was notified on Monday
evening and the transfer of bitcoin took place Tuesday,
according to Lynzey Donahue, spokeswoman for the USMS.
The auction drew 63 bids from 45 registered bidders on
Friday. The price of bitcoin rose on Tuesday, adding to Monday's
gains. It was last priced at $652.02, up 2 percent on the
session, and has gained more than 15 percent since June 25,
according to digital currency exchange Coindesk.
Several prominent participants have come forward to say that
their bids were not accepted. Barry Silbert of SecondMarket
Holdings, which runs a bitcoin investment platform, said on
Monday his firm was outbid, as did hedge fund Pantera Capital,
which bid below the market price, according to Pantera chief
executive Dan Morehead.
Bitcoin Shop Inc, which trades on the
over-the-counter market OTCQB, said in a release on Tuesday that
its bid had also been rejected. The virtual currency ecommerce
company bid directly in the auction as well as through a
syndicate organized by SecondMarket.
"Bitcoin Shop will continue to evaluate investment
opportunities such as this in the future," the statement said.
Silk Road was shut after an FBI raid in September 2013 as
agents took control of its server and arrested Ross Ulbricht, a
Texan who authorities said owned and operated the website.
