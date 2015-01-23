Winklevoss twins aim to take Bitcoin mainstream with a regulated exchange - NYT

Jan 23 Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are trying
to firm up support by creating the first regulated Bitcoin
exchange in the United States, dubbing it the "Nasdaq of
Bitcoin", the New York Times reported.
The investor twins have hired engineers from top hedge
funds, enlisted a bank and engaged regulators with the aim of
opening their exchange - named Gemini - in the coming months,
the newspaper reported. (nyti.ms/1Jq2745)
Representatives at Winklevoss Capital could not be reached
for comments outside regular business hours.
The Winklevoss twins, who famously accused Facebook Inc
founder Mark Zuckerberg of stealing their idea, have been
seeking regulatory approval for a bitcoin exchange-traded fund.
Bitcoin is a digital currency that, unlike conventional
money, is bought and sold on a peer-to-peer network independent
of central control. Bitcoin is not backed by a government or
central bank and its value fluctuates according to demand by
users. Users can transfer bitcoins to each other over the
Internet and store the currency in digital "wallets."
Last March, New York's financial services regulator Benjamin
Lawsky said he wanted companies that want to operate virtual
currency exchanges in the state to submit formal applications,
in a step toward eventual state regulation of bitcoin exchanges.
The New York regulator held two days of hearings with
industry participants last January, including the Winklevoss
brothers, and said he planned to issue "BitLicenses" to virtual
currency firms.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)