CORRECTED-Winklevoss brothers name State Street as bitcoin ETF administrator

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK Oct 18 Investors Cameron and Tyler
Winklevoss on Tuesday filed amendments to their proposed bitcoin
exchange-traded fund, naming State Street as administrator,
according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange
Commission.
The Winklevoss brothers, identical twins, had filed their
first application for a bitcoin ETF called Winklevoss Bitcoin
Trust three years ago.
Investors have shown keen interest in the Winklevoss ETF. If
approved by the SEC, this would be the first bitcoin ETF issued
by a U.S. entity.
According to the amended filing, State Street will provide
the fund administration and accounting services, including
calculating the bitcoin trust's net asset value (NAV).
Another major change involved the ETF's custodian, Gemini
Trust Company, doing monthly "proof of control" exercises and
publishing the reports on the ETF's website.
"Custodian's cold storage system was purpose-built to
demonstrate 'proof of control' of the private keys associated
with its public bitcoin addresses," the filing said.
"The sponsor and the custodian have engaged an independent
audit firm to verify that the custodian can demonstrate 'proof
of control' of the private keys that control the Trust's bitcoin
on a monthly basis."
Burr Pilger Mayer, based in San Francisco and known for
working with venture-backed digital currency companies, has been
named the ETF's auditor, the filing said.
In addition, the SEC filing said Gemini's daily auction
price at 4 p.m. EDT will now be used to price the NAV of the
ETF. The previous pricing mechanism was the Gemini spot price.
Gemini runs a digital currency trading venue.
Since its launch in September, the Gemini auction has
transacted more than 1,900 bitcoin on average per business day,
which represents more than 16 percent of all U.S.-based bitcoin
exchange volume, according to company data.
The daily auction along with Gemini's expansion has
increased the company's market share to about 9 percent of all
U.S. dollar-denominated exchange-traded bitcoin volume.
The ETF would trade under the ticker symbol COIN.
Late on Tuesday, bitcoin traded at $632.88 on the
BitStamp platform.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Tom Brown)