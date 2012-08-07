版本:
2012年 8月 8日

Company formerly called Blackwater to pay $7.5 mln fine

WASHINGTON Aug 7 Academi LLC, the military contractor formerly known as Blackwater Worldwide, has agreed to pay a $7.5 million fine to settle charges of arms-sales violations, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.

The agreement, filed in U.S. District Court in New Bern, N.C., covers unauthorized sales of satellite phones in Sudan, unauthorized military training provided to foreign governments including Canada's, and the illegal possession of automatic weapons, the Justice Department said.

