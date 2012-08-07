Company formerly called Blackwater to pay $7.5 mln fine

BRIEF-Realty Income reports 9.1 pct rise in Q4 revenue
* Realty Income announces operating results for fourth quarter and 2016
WASHINGTON Aug 7 Academi LLC, the military contractor formerly known as Blackwater Worldwide, has agreed to pay a $7.5 million fine to settle charges of arms-sales violations, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.
The agreement, filed in U.S. District Court in New Bern, N.C., covers unauthorized sales of satellite phones in Sudan, unauthorized military training provided to foreign governments including Canada's, and the illegal possession of automatic weapons, the Justice Department said.
* Realty Income announces operating results for fourth quarter and 2016
* Omega Protein commences strategic review of human nutrition business segment to increase shareholder value
* Ingevity reports preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results