Linde chairman defends Praxair deal - paper
FRANKFURT, May 5 Linde Chairman Wolfgang Reitzle has defended his plan for a $70 billion merger with U.S. rival Praxair, telling a German newspaper it was a good deal for workers and investors.
LOS ANGELES, April 17 A construction crew accidentally ruptured a natural gas transmission line on Friday in Fresno, California, igniting an explosion and fire that injured up to 15 people, at least one of them critically, a fire department spokesman said.
The 12-inch (30-cm) pipeline, belonging to Pacific Gas & Electric Corp, was struck by a backhoe near state Highway 99, unleashing a fireball that injured members of the construction team and a prison inmate crew in the vicinity, spokesman Pete Martinez said. He said the accident prompted closure of the highway in both directions, along with a nearby railroad line. (Reporting by Steve Gorman from Los Angeles; Additional reporting by Rory Carroll in San Francisco; Editing by Eric Beech)
FRANKFURT, May 5 Linde Chairman Wolfgang Reitzle has defended his plan for a $70 billion merger with U.S. rival Praxair, telling a German newspaper it was a good deal for workers and investors.
* Black Creek Investment Management Inc reports a 10.70 percent passive stake in FTI Consulting Inc as of April 30 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qJkeRe) Further company coverage:
* Subaru Corp's group operating profit for year ending in March 2018 expected to total around 410 billion yen, while sales are seen rising 3% - Nikkei