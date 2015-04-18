UPDATE 4-California gas pipeline explosion, fire injure up to 15 people

(Adds detail on gas flow from spokesman)
By Sharon Bernstein
SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 17 A construction crew
on Friday accidentally ruptured a natural gas transmission line
in Fresno, California, sparking an explosion and fire that
injured up to 15 people, four of them critically, officials
said.
The 12-inch (30-cm) pipeline, belonging to Pacific Gas &
Electric Corp, was struck by a backhoe near state
Highway 99, unleashing a fireball that injured members of the
construction team and a jail inmate crew nearby, Fresno Fire
Department spokesman Peter Martinez said.
The accident forced closure of the highway in both
directions, along with an adjacent railroad line, Martinez said.
Rail traffic was halted to check for possible damage to a
railway bridge over a river, he said.
One worker in critical condition was flown to hospital by
helicopter, and 13 or 14 others were taken to hospitals for
evaluation and treatment of injuries after the pipeline was
ruptured at about 2:30 p.m., Martinez added.
Four of the injured were taken to Community Regional Medical
Center in Fresno, and two more were taken to the burn unit
there, said hospital spokeswoman Mary Lisa Russell, adding that
four were in critical condition and two serious.
The utility had shut off the gas flow by 3:20 p.m., with the
residual amount in the pipeline burning off just before 4 p.m.,
said PG&E spokesman Donald Cutler.
A county public works equipment operator struck the natural
gas line, said The Fresno Bee, citing Fresno County
Administrative Officer John Navarrette.
The employee, who was badly burned, was the patient
airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center, the paper said,
citing Navarrette. Inmates on a work detail were among the
injured, it added, citing Sheriff Margaret Mims.
The accident occurred at a shooting range used by law
enforcement, the Fresno County Sheriff's Department told the
newspaper. Fresno is about 190 miles (300 km) southeast of San
Francisco.
The California Public Utilities Commission sent a team to
Fresno to investigate the explosion, spokeswoman Terrie Prosper
said.
"The CPUC will conduct a full investigation of the explosion
and has already coordinated with the federal Pipeline and
Hazardous Materials Safety Administration," Prosper said.
A PG&E representative said the utility was also
investigating.
(Additional reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles and Rory
Carroll in San Francisco; Editing by Eric Beech, Sandra Maler
and Clarence Fernandez)