Explosion rocks natural gas plant in Wyoming, no injuries reported

April 23 An explosion rocked a natural gas-processing plant in southwestern Wyoming on Wednesday, causing no injuries but prompting the evacuation of the facility and a nearby town, a company spokeswoman said.

The explosion in an apparatus called a turbo expender at the Williams Companies plant in Opal, Wyoming, touched off a fire that was still burning several hours later, company spokeswoman Michele Swaner said. She said all 42 employees of the plant had been accounted for. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Steve Gorman)