Explosion rocks natural gas plant in Wyoming, no injuries reported

BRIEF-Prairiesky reports avg royalty production of 26,812 boe per day
* Prairiesky Royalty Ltd - in quarter, average royalty production of 26,812 boe per day, 49 pct liquids
April 23 An explosion rocked a natural gas-processing plant in southwestern Wyoming on Wednesday, causing no injuries but prompting the evacuation of the facility and a nearby town, a company spokeswoman said.
The explosion in an apparatus called a turbo expender at the Williams Companies plant in Opal, Wyoming, touched off a fire that was still burning several hours later, company spokeswoman Michele Swaner said. She said all 42 employees of the plant had been accounted for. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Steve Gorman)
April 24 T-Mobile US Inc said on Monday it added more subscribers than expected in the first quarter as promotional offers helped the No. 3 wireless carrier win over customers despite new unlimited data plans from competitors.
* Northwest Bancshares Inc announces first quarter 2017 earnings and quarterly dividend