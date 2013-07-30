Florida propane plant blast was likely accidental, fire chief says

ORLANDO, Fla., July 30 A propane gas plant
explosion in central Florida that injured seven workers,
including at least three critically, was most likely caused by
an accident, the fire chief for the town of Tavares said on
Tuesday.
"We don't think there was any act of sabotage or anything
like that," the Orlando Sentinel quoted Fire Chief Richard Keith
as saying. "It was probably a human or equipment error."
Dozens of explosions rocked the Blue Rhino plant in Tavares
on Monday night, sending columns of flames into the sky. Blue
Rhino is part of the Ferrellgas company and the plant in
the town of Tavares northwest of Orlando takes old propane
cylinders, refurbishes them and then refills and sells them.
There were about 53,000 20-gallon propane tanks on the site
when a fire started, setting off a chain reaction of explosions.
The three bulk tanks on the property - which hold 90,000 gallons
of propane each - did not ignite in the fire, whose origin was
undetermined, Keith said.
Of the seven workers injured, the three in critical
condition from burns were taken to a hospital. About two dozen
workers were in the plant when the explosions started and all
have been accounted for, investigators said.
Residents living within a mile of the plant were evacuated
after the fire started but were allowed to return about three
hours later. Many initially thought they heard fireworks as
cylinder after cylinder exploded.