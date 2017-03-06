IBM, Maersk in blockchain tie-up for shipping industry

| NEW YORK, March 6
NEW YORK, March 6 IBM and Danish
transport company Maersk said they were working
together to digitize, manage, and track shipping transactions
using blockchain technology.
The technology, which powers the digital currency bitcoin,
enables data sharing across a network of individual computers.
It has gained worldwide popularity due to its usefulness in
recording and keeping track of assets or transactions across all
industries.
The blockchain solution being built by the two companies is
expected to be made available to the ocean shipping industry
later this year, according to a joint statement from
International Business Machines Corp and the container unit of
A.P. Moller-Maersk. It would help manage and track the paper
trail of tens of millions of shipping containers globally by
digitizing the supply chain process from end to end.
This will enhance transparency and make the sharing of
information among trading partners more secure.
When adopted at scale, the solution based on the Linux
Foundation's open source Hyperledger platform has the potential
to save the industry billions of dollars, the companies said.
"Working closely with Maersk for years, we've long
understood the challenges facing the supply chain and logistics
industry and quickly recognized the opportunity for blockchain
to provide massive savings when used broadly across the ocean
shipping industry ecosystem," said Bridget van Kralingen, senior
vice president, industry platforms, at IBM.
IBM and Maersk intend to work with a network of shippers,
freight forwarders, ocean carriers, ports and customs
authorities to build the new global trade digitization product,
the companies said.
The product is also designed to help reduce or eliminate
fraud and errors and minimize the time products spend in the
transit and shipping process.
For instance, Maersk found that in 2014, just a simple
shipment of refrigerated goods from East Africa to Europe can go
through nearly 30 people and organizations, including more than
200 different communications among them.
The new blockchain solution would enable the real-time
exchange of original supply chain transactions and documents
through a digital infrastructure that connects the participants
within the network, according to IBM and Maersk.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Andrew Hay)