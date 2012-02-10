版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 11日 星期六 04:47 BJT

BMW North America agrees to $3 mln safety fine

WASHINGTON Feb 10 BMW North America will pay a $3 million fine to settle U.S. government allegations it failed to promptly notify regulators about potential vehicle safety defects.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Friday that BMW agreed to the civil penalty stemming from government recall investigations in 2010 that found a number of violations.

