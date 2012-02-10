BMW North America agrees to $3 mln safety fine

METALS-London copper slips on dollar, supply threats underpin
* Coming Up: Germany Markit Mnfg Flash PMI Feb at 0830 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)
WASHINGTON Feb 10 BMW North America will pay a $3 million fine to settle U.S. government allegations it failed to promptly notify regulators about potential vehicle safety defects.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Friday that BMW agreed to the civil penalty stemming from government recall investigations in 2010 that found a number of violations.
* Coming Up: Germany Markit Mnfg Flash PMI Feb at 0830 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)
* Deal for the Hollywood producer not yet over - sources (Recasts, changes dateline, adds sourcing, details)
* Toshiba urged by banks to sell majority of chip unit -sources