WASHINGTON Jan 28 Boeing Co has won a contract worth $2.5 billion to build 20 more P-8A maritime surveillance aircraft, the Pentagon announced on Thursday.

The contract covers the production and delivery of 16 aircraft for the U.S. Navy and four for the Australian government, the Defense Department said in its daily digest of major weapons contracts.

The work is expected to be completed in December 2018. (Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Eric Walsh)