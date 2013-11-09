Washington state Senate passes tax breaks, aiming to win Boeing work

| OLYMPIA, Wash.
Senate on Saturday passed a measure to extend nearly $9 billion
in tax breaks for Boeing through 2040 in an embattled
effort to entice the company to locate production of its newest
jet, the 777X, in the Seattle area.
Lawmakers acknowledged, however, that their efforts would
likely be undermined if the airplane maker's key machinists
union votes down a proposed labor contract due to go to before
the membership on Wednesday.
A contract locking in Boeing's labor costs, along with the
tax incentives, is key to state officials' plan to keep the 777X
production local. Boeing has said that barring a "yes" vote on
the contract, it would be looking at other potential locations.
The tax measure passed the Senate by a vote of 42 to 2.
"Our vote isn't near as important as theirs," said
Democratic state Senator Brian Hatfield of Raymond, Washington,
said of the union vote.
"It's a big deal," he added. "It is your job and your family
and your pension, but it also has lots to do with the future of
the state."
Along with a bill to commit more state funds to aerospace
worker training programs, the tax incentives bill headed to the
Washington state House, which was expected to act later in the
day.
Boeing's latest jet - the 777X, a successor to its most
profitable long-haul aircraft - would secure tens of thousands
of jobs in the Seattle area, which is competing with
non-unionized workers in the U.S. South, where wages are lower.
Earlier this week, it appeared Boeing had little leverage
over the legislature because building the jet next to the
current 777 assembly would lead to cost savings and limiting
risks associated with locating the work elsewhere.
Leaders of the International Association of Machinists stood
alongside Governor Jay Inslee when he announced his tax and
labor plans for Boeing.
But at a raucous union meeting Thursday night, IAM President
Tom Wroblewski tore up the proposed contract and called it "a
piece of crap."
Hours later Boeing said it was ready to look for another
location.
Protest against the proposed contract continued on Friday,
as union members rallied in Boeing's Everett factory.
Analysts reacted cautiously to the union opposition, saying
a deal could still be reached, despite the heated rhetoric.
Boeing and IAM union leaders reached a tentative deal after
confidential and exclusive talks that were first reported by
Reuters.
The deal calls for lower healthcare benefits and a new
retirement plan, and a separate draft agreement with state
officials would provide for tax and other incentives.
The vote by 31,000 members is scheduled to go ahead on
Wednesday, and there are no scheduled talks with Boeing about a
different offer, said Jonathan Battaglia, a union spokesman.
Industry experts say Washington faces competition from
states including South Carolina, where Boeing assembles some of
its 787 Dreamliners, as well as Texas and Utah.
Japan, whose heavy industry builds wings for the Dreamliner,
is seen as a contender to build the wings for the 777X, the
longest wings designed for a Boeing jetliner.
The new standoff comes as Boeing prepares to launch the 777X
with potentially record orders at the Dubai Airshow. But the
discord is not expected to derail those plans, industry sources
said.
The head of European airline group IAG said on Friday it was
interested in the 777X for Iberia and British Airways.